CIUDAD VICTORIA, Tamaulipas.- La secretaria de Salud de Tamaulipas, Gloria Molina Gamboa aseguró hoy que los casos de COVID-19 se han incrementado durante los últimos días insistiendo en su llamado a evitar salidas innecesarias, proteger a los más vulnerables y seguir todas las medidas de prevención.
Al presentar el estado de la pandemia, la titular de la SST confirmó 282 nuevos casos y 12 defunciones, que en total suman un acumulado de 61,375 positivos, de los cuales 53,449 se han recuperado y 5,455 han perdido la vida.
Exhortó a toda la población, incluso quienes ya han sido vacunados y en especial a los jóvenes a no confiarse y atender en todo momento medidas como utilizar cubrebocas en todos los espacios públicos, lavarse las manos frecuentemente, respetar la sana distancia y evitar fiestas, reuniones sociales o sitios aglomerados.
Dijo que los nuevos casos se distribuyen por municipio de la siguiente forma:
|Municipio
|Sexo
|Edad
|ALDAMA
|F
|61
|MATAMOROS
|F
|27
|SOTO LA MARINA
|M
|15
|F
|54
|F
|19
|F
|65
|F
|47
|F
|21
|M
|16
|ALTAMIRA
|F
|35
|F
|28
|M
|56
|F
|52
|F
|29
|F
|46
|M
|53
|F
|21
|TAMPICO
|F
|17
|F
|49
|M
|28
|M
|45
|M
|46
|M
|23
|M
|43
|F
|28
|M
|39
|F
|46
|M
|55
|M
|22
|M
|39
|M
|57
|M
|50
|M
|27
|F
|31
|M
|53
|F
|47
|F
|35
|M
|42
|M
|25
|M
|42
|M
|45
|M
|24
|M
|26
|M
|30
|M
|23
|M
|34
|M
|48
|M
|28
|F
|34
|F
|34
|F
|22
|CIUDAD MADERO
|F
|27
|NUEVO LAREDO
|M
|24
|M
|60
|F
|54
|F
|53
|F
|39
|M
|50
|M
|43
|M
|36
|F
|36
|F
|87
|M
|4
|M
|43
|M
|29
|M
|8
|F
|58
|M
|27
|M
|46
|M
|38
|F
|51
|M
|37
|F
|46
|M
|27
|M
|13
|F
|49
|F
|52
|F
|29
|M
|50
|REYNOSA
|F
|66
|M
|35
|F
|25
|M
|40
|F
|56
|F
|28
|F
|48
|F
|13
|F
|46
|M
|18
|F
|48
|F
|46
|F
|39
|F
|17
|M
|22
|F
|37
|F
|34
|M
|16
|M
|39
|F
|28
|M
|33
|F
|38
|F
|28
|M
|36
|F
|39
|F
|56
|F
|80
|F
|44
|F
|30
|F
|36
|F
|21
|M
|25
|F
|30
|M
|43
|F
|36
|F
|11
|M
|37
|F
|34
|F
|55
|F
|26
|VALLE HERMOSO
|F
|37
|F
|43
|M
|30
|VICTORIA
|F
|27
|M
|35
|M
|38
|M
|26
|M
|53
|F
|34
|F
|83
|M
|20
|F
|45
|F
|17
|EL MANTE
|F
|55
|M
|45
|F
|47
|M
|36
|M
|38
|M
|40
|F
|44
|F
|55
|F
|31
|M
|58
|M
|42
|F
|28
|F
|59
|F
|40
|M
|24
|F
|51
|F
|46
|M
|51
|F
|30
|F
|40
|F
|27
|F
|45
|M
|42
|M
|35
|M
|10
|M
|14
|M
|56
|M
|31
|F
|48
|M
|47
|GONZÁLEZ
|F
|45
|M
|44
|M
|25
|M
|18
|F
|72
|F
|28
|JAUMAVE
|F
|27
|F
|30
|M
|57
|MATAMOROS
|M
|41
|M
|1
|M
|27
|M
|28
|F
|88
|M
|33
|M
|54
|M
|36
|M
|53
|M
|42
|M
|61
|F
|30
|M
|58
|M
|21
|F
|27
|F
|23
|F
|54
|M
|26
|F
|39
|M
|15
|F
|26
|M
|38
|F
|32
|M
|30
|F
|28
|M
|58
|F
|31
|F
|41
|F
|63
|M
|39
|M
|37
|RÍO BRAVO
|M
|70
|M
|48
|M
|21
|F
|33
|M
|31
|F
|42
|M
|35
|M
|30
|M
|55
|F
|50
|M
|32
|F
|16
|M
|38
|M
|37
|F
|34
|M
|37
|M
|34
|F
|23
|SOTO LA MARINA
|F
|25
|F
|27
|M
|38
|F
|30
|F
|25
|M
|48
|F
|23
|F
|36
|M
|57
|F
|16
|M
|37
|M
|16
|F
|29
|M
|34
|F
|27
|M
|26
|M
|34
|M
|29
|F
|25
|M
|34
|M
|46
|M
|73
|F
|27
|F
|48
|M
|46
|M
|32
|M
|53
|M
|21
|F
|68
|F
|21
|F
|40
|M
|39
|F
|30
|M
|25
|M
|30
|M
|16
|M
|26
|F
|22
|F
|36
|F
|29
|F
|23
|F
|53
|F
|16
|M
|22
|M
|43
|F
|33
|M
|24
|M
|39
|F
|50
|F
|24
|M
|35
|M
|18
|F
|35
|F
|48
|F
|20
|F
|60
|F
|40
|M
|48
|F
|23
|M
|24
|F
|48
|F
|37
Y que las defunciones corresponden a:
|Municipio
|Sexo
|Edad
|Fecha de defunción
|Institución de defunción
|MATAMOROS
|Femenino
|74
|26/12/2020
|IMSS
|ALTAMIRA
|Femenino
|55
|07/06/2021
|SSA
|VICTORIA
|Masculino
|43
|30/06/2021
|IMSS
|VICTORIA
|Masculino
|68
|02/07/2021
|IMSS
|GÜÉMEZ
|Masculino
|71
|02/07/2021
|IMSS
|VICTORIA
|Femenino
|56
|04/07/2021
|IMSS
|VICTORIA
|Femenino
|43
|04/07/2021
|IMSS
|RÍO BRAVO
|Masculino
|65
|05/07/2021
|IMSS
|REYNOSA
|Femenino
|44
|05/07/2021
|IMSS
|MATAMOROS
|Masculino
|53
|06/07/2021
|IMSS
|REYNOSA
|Masculino
|47
|06/07/2021
|IMSS
|REYNOSA
|Femenino
|32
|06/07/2021
|IMSS
Molina Gamboa subrayó que el riesgo de contagio, de complicaciones graves y fallecimientos sigue siendo alto, de ahí la importancia de no relajar medidas de seguridad sanitaria tanto en el hogar como el trabajo y los espacios públicos a fin de disminuir la curva de contagios.