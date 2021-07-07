CIUDAD VICTORIA, Tamaulipas.- La secretaria de Salud de Tamaulipas, Gloria Molina Gamboa aseguró hoy que los casos de COVID-19 se han incrementado durante los últimos días insistiendo en su llamado a evitar salidas innecesarias, proteger a los más vulnerables y seguir todas las medidas de prevención.

Al presentar el estado de la pandemia, la titular de la SST confirmó 282 nuevos casos y 12 defunciones, que en total suman un acumulado de  61,375 positivos, de los cuales 53,449 se han recuperado y 5,455 han perdido la vida.

Exhortó a toda la población, incluso quienes ya han sido vacunados y en especial a los jóvenes a no confiarse y atender en todo momento medidas como utilizar cubrebocas en todos los espacios públicos, lavarse las manos frecuentemente, respetar la sana distancia y evitar fiestas, reuniones sociales o sitios aglomerados.

Dijo que los nuevos casos se distribuyen por municipio de la siguiente forma:

Municipio Sexo Edad Municipio Sexo Edad Municipio Sexo Edad
ALDAMA F 61 MATAMOROS F 27 SOTO LA MARINA M 15
F 54 F 19 F 65
F 47 F 21 M 16
ALTAMIRA F 35 F 28 M 56
F 52 F 29 F 46
M 53 F 21 TAMPICO F 17
F 49 M 28 M 45
M 46 M 23 M 43
F 28 M 39 F 46
M 55 M 22 M 39
M 57 M 50 M 27
F 31 M 53 F 47
F 35 M 42 M 25
M 42 M 45 M 24
M 26 M 30 M 23
M 34 M 48 M 28
F 34 F 34 F 22
CIUDAD MADERO F 27 NUEVO LAREDO M 24 M 60
F 54 F 53 F 39
M 50 M 43 M 36
F 36 F 87 M 4
M 43 M 29 M 8
F 58 M 27 M 46
M 38 F 51 M 37
F 46 M 27 M 13
F 49 F 52 F 29
M 50 REYNOSA F 66 M 35
F 25 M 40 F 56
F 28 F 48 F 13
F 46 M 18 F 48
F 46 F 39 F 17
M 22 F 37 F 34
M 16 M 39 F 28
M 33 F 38 F 28
M 36 F 39 F 56
F 80 F 44 F 30
F 36 F 21 M 25
F 30 M 43 F 36
F 11 M 37 F 34
F 55 F 26 VALLE HERMOSO F 37
F 43 M 30 VICTORIA F 27
M 35 M 38 M 26
M 53 F 34 F 83
M 20 F 45 F 17
EL MANTE F 55 M 45 F 47
M 36 M 38 M 40
F 44 F 55 F 31
M 58 M 42 F 28
F 59 F 40 M 24
F 51 F 46 M 51
F 30 F 40 F 27
F 45 M 42 M 35
M 10 M 14 M 56
M 31 F 48 M 47
GONZÁLEZ F 45 M 44 M 25
M 18 F 72 F 28
JAUMAVE F 27 F 30 M 57
MATAMOROS M 41 M 1 M 27
M 28 F 88 M 33
M 54 M 36 M 53
M 42 M 61 F 30
M 58 M 21 F 27
F 23 F 54 M 26
F 39 M 15 F 26
M 38 F 32 M 30
F 28 M 58 F 31
F 41 F 63 M 39
M 37 RÍO BRAVO M 70 M 48
M 21 F 33 M 31
F 42 M 35 M 30
M 55 F 50 M 32
F 16 M 38 M 37
F 34 M 37 M 34
F 23 SOTO LA MARINA F 25 F 27
M 38 F 30 F 25
M 48 F 23 F 36
M 57 F 16 M 37
M 16 F 29 M 34
F 27 M 26 M 34
M 29 F 25 M 34
M 46 M 73 F 27
F 48 M 46 M 32
M 53 M 21 F 68
F 21 F 40 M 39
F 30 M 25 M 30
M 16 M 26 F 22
F 36 F 29 F 23
F 53 F 16 M 22
M 43 F 33 M 24
M 39 F 50 F 24
M 35 M 18 F 35
F 48 F 20 F 60
F 40 M 48 F 23
M 24 F 48 F 37

 

Y que las defunciones corresponden a:

Municipio Sexo Edad Fecha de defunción Institución de defunción
MATAMOROS Femenino 74 26/12/2020 IMSS
ALTAMIRA Femenino 55 07/06/2021 SSA
VICTORIA Masculino 43 30/06/2021 IMSS
VICTORIA Masculino 68 02/07/2021 IMSS
GÜÉMEZ Masculino 71 02/07/2021 IMSS
VICTORIA Femenino 56 04/07/2021 IMSS
VICTORIA Femenino 43 04/07/2021 IMSS
RÍO BRAVO Masculino 65 05/07/2021 IMSS
REYNOSA Femenino 44 05/07/2021 IMSS
MATAMOROS Masculino 53 06/07/2021 IMSS
REYNOSA Masculino 47 06/07/2021 IMSS
REYNOSA Femenino 32 06/07/2021 IMSS

 

Molina Gamboa subrayó que el riesgo de contagio, de complicaciones graves y fallecimientos sigue siendo alto, de ahí la importancia de no relajar medidas de seguridad sanitaria tanto en el hogar como el trabajo y los espacios públicos a fin de disminuir la curva de contagios.